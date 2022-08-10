HEIDELBERG makes successful start to 2022/23 financial year - sales and earnings increase in Q1 (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
HEIDELBERGer Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has made a successful start to the new 2022/23 financial year. The first quarter saw significant improvements in both sales and operating profitability, thanks to the continued recovery of the markets in almost all regions and the progressive success in transforming the company. For example, the Group's sales figures between April and June grew by 20 percent year on year to €530 million. This significant increase can largely be attributed to the rise in the number of new machines delivered. The regions of Europe and North America recorded particularly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
