The Punisher | Rosario Dawson smentisce il ritorno di Frank Castle

The Punisher
The Punisher: Rosario Dawson smentisce il ritorno di Frank Castle (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) Rosario Dawson ha voluto smentire le dichiarazioni che aveva compiuto sul palco di una convention in cui aveva parlato del ritorno di The Punisher. The Punisher, nonostante le notizie che si erano diffuse nel weekend, sembra non sia ancora destinato a tornare nel MCU: Rosario Dawson ha infatti smentito la presunta conferma che sembrava essersi lasciata sfuggire. L'attrice era ospite del Chicago and Comic Entertainment Expo durante il weekend, dove aveva pronunciato delle frasi che sarebbero state fraintese. Rosario Dawson ha ora scritto su Twitter: "Non ci si può fidare di me...!". Smentendo le notizie di un ritorno di The Punisher, l'attrice ha aggiunto: "Ottenere informazioni dai fan durante le ...
