“Just Women” la collettiva fotografica dedicata al female gaze a Milano (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Fondazione Luciana Matalon di Milano ospita da Venerdì 23 Settembre a Giovedì 29 Settembre la collettiva fotografica “Just Women” Milano – Descrivere, con foto e attimi di vissuto, le varie sfaccettature femminili e mettere in risalto la dolcezza, la bellezza e la centralità sociale delle donne. Questo l’obiettivo di Just Women, mostra collettiva fotografica organizzata da ImageNation Milan, che rimarrà allestita dal 23 al 29 settembre 2022, presso la Fondazione Luciana Matalon, Foro Buonaparte 67, nel centro di Milano. La mostra Just Women, a cura della celebre fotografa slovena Slavica Veselinovic, è dedicata al female ... Leggi su lopinionista (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Fondazione Luciana Matalon diospita da Venerdì 23 Settembre a Giovedì 29 Settembre la– Descrivere, con foto e attimi di vissuto, le varie sfaccettature femminili e mettere in risalto la dolcezza, la bellezza e la centralità sociale delle donne. Questo l’obiettivo di, mostraorganizzata da ImageNation Milan, che rimarrà allestita dal 23 al 29 settembre 2022, presso la Fondazione Luciana Matalon, Foro Buonaparte 67, nel centro di. La mostra, a cura della celebre fotografa slovena Slavica Veselinovic, èal...

Lopinionista : “Just Women” la collettiva fotografica dedicata al female gaze a Milano - villanemma : se poi vogliamo dirla tutta dickinson è una serie scritta coi fiocchi e intepretata magistralmente ma non mi sembra… - mincanti : non c’è niente da fare middle aged women just love me -