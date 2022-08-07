Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Geneva è l' app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet

Geneva è l'app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Creator e influencer seguono i giovani, che passano dai social network alle community per avere più voce e costruire online ambienti nuovi e più coinvolgenti
I social network sono ancora popolari, ma i più giovani preferiscono app come Geneva , che consente di connettersi con amici e gruppi online in forma più privata e coinvolgente, costruendo comunità che condividono specifici interessi. Anche creatori di contenuti e ...

