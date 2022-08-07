Geneva è l'app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Creator e influencer seguono i giovani, che passano dai social network alle community per avere più voce e costruire online ambienti nuovi e più coinvolgenti Leggi su repubblica (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Creator e influencer seguono i giovani, che passano dai social network alle community per avere più voce e costruire online ambienti nuovi e più coinvolgenti

StivaleDigitale : RT @ITItalianTech: Geneva è l'app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet - InnovazioneTri1 : RT @ITItalianTech: Geneva è l'app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet - green_milano : RT @ITItalianTech: Geneva è l'app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet - eucondrio : #Geneva è l' #app della #GenZ per fuggire da #bullismo e odio su #internet #odioonline - LaStampa : Geneva è l'app della Gen Z per fuggire da bullismo e odio su Internet. -