Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City – pronostico e possibili formazioni

Bolton Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City – pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di domenica 7 agosto 2022) Bolton Wanderers e Salford City si affrontano martedì 9 agosto all’University of Bolton Stadium nel turno inaugurale della EFL Cup 2022-23. Le due squadre hanno iniziato bene le rispettive campagne di campionato e cercheranno di mantenere i buoni risultati ottenuti. Entrambe le squadre hanno iniziato bene le rispettive campagne di campionato e cercheranno di mantenere la loro buona forma in questa partita. Il calcio di inizio di Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City: a che punto sono le due squadre Bolton Wanderers Il Bolton ...
The Wanderers opened the 1,000-capacity fan zone as the team prepared for its match against Wycombe Wanderers. The facility, situated outside the University of Bolton Stadium, is a place for fans to ...

Bolton Wanderers and Salford City face off in the opening round of the 2022/23 EFL Cup at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday. The teams have both made decent starts to their respective league ...
