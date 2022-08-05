Empowering Young Women and Refugees Worldwide through STEM & Sustainability (Di venerdì 5 agosto 2022) NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Women and girls who seek to advance their STEM education have long faced incredible challenges in a field traditionally dominated by men. At the same time, recent events have highlighted the soaring population of 89.3 million Refugees, displaced and stateless people around the world - almost 27% of whom are Women and girls under 18. International education, and especially virtual exchange, is rarely used to address such issues, even though it can be a powerful way to broaden opportunities for marginalized groups. AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit renowned for its intercultural exchanges has run programs funded by bp since 2011 for Young people in STEM. In 2021, the two organizations launched an ambitious 5-year initiative aimed at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Women and girls who seek to advance their STEM education have long faced incredible challenges in a field traditionally dominated by men. At the same time, recent events have highlighted the soaring population of 89.3 million Refugees, displaced and stateless people around the world - almost 27% of whom are Women and girls under 18. International education, and especially virtual exchange, is rarely used to address such issues, even though it can be a powerful way to broaden opportunities for marginalized groups. AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit renowned for its intercultural exchanges has run programs funded by bp since 2011 for Young people in STEM. In 2021, the two organizations launched an ambitious 5-year initiative aimed at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Empowering Young Women and Refugees Worldwide through STEM & SustainabilityFor over 28 years, SPARK has created pathways for young people to rebuild their futures, and provide opportunities for youth, particularly women and refugees, to study, work and grow their own ...
AFRICAN LEADERSHIP INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SILICON VALLEY'S HOLBERTON INC. TO BRIDGE GLOBAL SOFTWARE ENGINEERING ...... we have been able to deliver high quality learning experiences to young Africans at massive scale. ...will have the largest workforce in the world and will need to catalyze transformation by empowering ... Intesa Sanpaolo, al via la terza edizione del Young Women Empowerment Program Affaritaliani.it
Entrepreneurial duo driving advertising on two wheels and empowering driversBefore lockdown, Jon Berkowitz, 28, and Elan Band, 29, started their business by signing up delivery drivers outside fast-food outlets with clipboards and landed their first campaign with just four ...
RoundGlass Living Helps Musical Artist Bel-Air Find His Best Meditation Practice for Life, Art and WellnessNews reports, trends, analysis and Daily Updates on Business, New Emerging Technology, Startups, Funding, and Innovation in India and across the World ...
Empowering YoungSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Empowering Young