Empowering Young Women and Refugees Worldwide through STEM & Sustainability

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 5 agosto 2022) NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/and girls who seek to advance theireducation have long faced incredible challenges in a field traditionally dominated by men. At the same time, recent events have highlighted the soaring population of 89.3 million, displaced and stateless people around the world - almost 27% of whom areand girls under 18. International education, and especially virtual exchange, is rarely used to address such issues, even though it can be a powerful way to broaden opportunities for marginalized groups. AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit renowned for its intercultural exchanges has run programs funded by bp since 2011 forpeople in. In 2021, the two organizations launched an ambitious 5-year initiative aimed at ...