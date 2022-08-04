Sheffield United, UFFICIALE: preso un giovane dal Manchester City (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) James McAtee lascia il Manchester City: UFFICIALE il trasferimento in prestito allo Sheffield United. James McAtee is in the building. One of the...Leggi su calciomercato
Sheffield United, UFFICIALE: preso un giovane dal Manchester City
James McAtee lascia il Manchester City: ufficiale il trasferimento in prestito allo Sheffield United.
Man City, il giovane promettente James McAtee allo Sheffield...
James McAtee, promettente trequartista inglese classe 2002 va in prestito allo Sheffield United, club retrocesso in Championship (Serie B inglese). McAtee vanta dei numeri incredibili nel suo...
Official: Manchester City Starlet James McAtee Joins Sheffield United On LoanManchester City's James McAtee has completed a season-long loan move to Championship club Sheffield United, it has been announced.
