Cielo continues global expansion | opens new office in India

Cielo continues
Cielo continues global expansion, opens new office in India (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, has launched its first office in India. The new workspace in Gurugram, just southwest of New Delhi, is a critical milestone in Cielo's expansion across the Asia Pacific region. Cielo's India team delivers fresh and proven talent acquisition solutions to diverse organizations across the IT, engineering, life sciences, automotive and consulting sectors. Beyond Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Cielo provides the India market with world-class consulting services, including employer brand, all backed by its proprietary technology platform, Cielo TalentCloud. "Establishing a solid presence in ...
'We're excited to start this new chapter of operations in India as Cielo cements itself as the leader in global talent acquisition.' Cielo is committed to pairing market - leading talent acquisition ...

