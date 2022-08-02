Cars on the Road: il trailer italiano svela l'uscita della serie Pixar su Disney+ (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) svelate le prime foto e il trailer italiano di Cars on the Road, attesa serie Disney/Pixar di cui è stata svelata l'uscita su Disney+. In occasione del Disney+ Day, la serie originale Disney e Pixar Cars on the Road debutterà in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming l'8 settembre 2022. Sono stati diffusi un trailer italiano e un'immagine della serie che segue Saetta McQueen (doppiato nella versione originale da Owen Wilson) e il suo migliore amico Cricchetto (doppiato nella versione originale da Larry the Cable Guy) mentre si dirigono verso est da Radiator Springs in un ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022)te le prime foto e ildion the, attesaDisney/di cui è statata l'su. In occasione delDay, laoriginale Disney eon thedebutterà in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming l'8 settembre 2022. Sono stati diffusi une un'immagineche segue Saetta McQueen (doppiato nella versione originale da Owen Wilson) e il suo migliore amico Cricchetto (doppiato nella versione originale da Larry the Cable Guy) mentre si dirigono verso est da Radiator Springs in un ...

