Cars on the Road: il trailer italiano svela l'uscita della serie Pixar su Disney+ (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) svelate le prime foto e il trailer italiano di Cars on the Road, attesa serie Disney/Pixar di cui è stata svelata l'uscita su Disney+. In occasione del Disney+ Day, la serie originale Disney e Pixar Cars on the Road debutterà in esclusiva sulla piattaforma streaming l'8 settembre 2022. Sono stati diffusi un trailer italiano e un'immagine della serie che segue Saetta McQueen (doppiato nella versione originale da Owen Wilson) e il suo migliore amico Cricchetto (doppiato nella versione originale da Larry the Cable Guy) mentre si dirigono verso est da Radiator Springs in un ...Leggi su movieplayer
DisneyPlusIT : Saetta McQueen e Cricchetto sono tornati! Ecco il trailer di Cars on the Road, una serie originale e una premiere… - _AndreaMarani_ : RT @DisneyPixarIT: Saetta McQueen e Cricchetto sono tornati! Ecco il trailer di Cars on the Road, una serie originale e una premiere #Disne… - _AndreaMarani_ : RT @DisneyPlusIT: Saetta McQueen e Cricchetto sono tornati! Ecco il trailer di Cars on the Road, una serie originale e una premiere #Disney… - ClaOtakuVer2 : RT @DisneyPlusIT: Saetta McQueen e Cricchetto sono tornati! Ecco il trailer di Cars on the Road, una serie originale e una premiere #Disney… - movietele : #CarsontheRoad su #DisneyPlus dall'8 settembre 2022 (#DisneyPlusDay). Segue Saetta McQueen e il suo migliore amico… -
Cars on the Road: ecco il trailer della nuova serie di Disney+ sull'Universo di Cars!Proprio nel weekend dedicato all'evento arriverà Cars on the Road, serie animata spin - off di Cars di cui è appena stato pubblicato un trailer. I nove episodi dello show saranno disponibili a ...
Cars on the Road: il trailer della nuova serie animata Disney+Cars on the Road arriverà sulla piattaforma in occasione del Disney+ Day, e racconterà le nuove avventure di Saetta e ... Cars on the Road: trailer e data d'uscita della serie d'animazione Disney+ Cinematographe.it
Al-Futtaim Automotive reveals strong H1 resultsIn July, Polestar reported globally the delivery of approximately 21,200 cars in the first six months of 2022, more than doubling deliveries from 9,510 cars in the same period in 2021 – an increase of ...
BMW recalls some 2022 electric cars over battery fire riskThe recall notice has been given for a "modest number" of 2022 i4 vehicles and iX SUVs because of the risk of battery fire.
Cars theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cars the