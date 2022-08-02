ALFASIGMA ANNOUNCES THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SOFAR, ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) BOLOGNA, Italy, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ALFASIGMA S.p.A. has signed an AGREEMENT to acquire the entire share capital of SOFAR S.p.A., an ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY with over half a century of operational history in the research, production and marketing of drugs, medical devices and food supplements. With this ACQUISITION, the ALFASIGMA group adds to its portfolio the products of SOFAR, known in particular for Pentacol, Enterolactis, Gerdoff, Cistiflux and Siler. SOFAR closed 2021 with a turnover of over 113 million euros, double-digit growth compared to the previous year. The COMPANY, with over 54 years of history, 150 references marketed in more than 10 therapeutic areas and over 300
