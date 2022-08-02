Dayane Mello tutta nuda su Instagram ... Desnuda en cuerpoAnna Tatangelo in bikini fa impazzire il webSparatoria a Pescara : un morto e un feritoMateo Renzi : intesa Calenda-Letta? Aiuta destrepresidente ucraino Zelensky su grano : presto per celebrareUcciso dalla Cia il capo di Al Qaida Al-ZawahriNancy Pelosi a Taiwan? Sale tensione Cina-Usa42 anni fa strage a stazione di Bologna : Morirono 85 personeLa leggendaria serie TAITO shmup Ray ritorna per PS4 e NSWRise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliUltime Blog

ALFASIGMA ANNOUNCES THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SOFAR | ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

ALFASIGMA ANNOUNCES
BOLOGNA, Italy, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFASIGMA S.p.A. has signed an AGREEMENT to acquire the ...

ALFASIGMA ANNOUNCES THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SOFAR, ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

BOLOGNA, Italy, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ALFASIGMA S.p.A. has signed an AGREEMENT to acquire the entire share capital of SOFAR S.p.A., an ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY with over half a century of operational history in the research, production and marketing of drugs, medical devices and food supplements. With this ACQUISITION, the ALFASIGMA group adds to its portfolio the products of SOFAR, known in particular for Pentacol, Enterolactis, Gerdoff, Cistiflux and Siler. SOFAR closed 2021 with a turnover of over 113 million euros, double-digit growth compared to the previous year. The COMPANY, with over 54 years of history, 150 references marketed in more than 10 therapeutic areas and over 300 ...
