MELTY BLOOD | TYPE LUMINA New Playable Characters Mash Kyrielight and Neco-Arc Announced All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free!

MELTY BLOOD
On sale on Steam starting August 4 TOKYO, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., ...

Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA". "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc", scheduled for release this summer, will be Available for free, along with two more Playable Characters to be added this coming winter. Furthermore, the game will be on sale for 35% off on Steam, starting on August 4, 2022 at 10:00 (PDT). There is also a sale underway on ...
