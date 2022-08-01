"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" New Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" Announced All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free! (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) On sale on Steam starting August 4 TOKYO, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA". "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc", scheduled for release this summer, will be Available for free, along with two more Playable Characters to be added this coming winter. Furthermore, the game will be on sale for 35% off on Steam, starting on August 4, 2022 at 10:00 (PDT). There is also a sale underway on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
archiviakasha : Annunciato per le 13:00 IT dell'8 Agosto un nuovo appuntamento con la rubrica TYPE-MOON TIMES (Summer SP) incentrat… -
Melty Blood: Type Lumina, annunciati due nuovi personaggi gratuitiNelle scorse ore, Project Lumina ha annunciato i nuovi personaggi scaricabili gratuitamente per Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Si tratta di Mash Kyrielight e ...
Melty Blood: Type Lumina free DLC characters Mash Kyrielight and Neco-Arc announcedType Lumina free downloadable content characters Mash Kyrielight and Neco-Arc, who will launch this summer, as well as announced that all ...
