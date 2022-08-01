Bake Off Italia, splendida notizia per l’amato giudice del talent: non ce l’aspettavamo (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) La nuova edizione di Bake Off porta con sé una splendida notizia per l’amato giudice del talent: non ce l’aspettavamo di certo! E’ sicuramente il programma televisivo più dolce di sempre. Dal 2013 Bake Off Italia, pastry show che vede aspiranti pasticceri amatoriali concorrere per l’ambito titolo di migliore pasticcere. La vittoria consente ad uno L'articolo è apparso nella sua versione originale sul sito SoloGossip.it. Leggi su sologossip (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) La nuova edizione diOff porta con sé unaperdel: non cedi certo! E’ sicuramente il programma televisivo più dolce di sempre. Dal 2013Off, pastry show che vede aspiranti pasticceri amatoriali concorrere per l’ambito titolo di migliore pasticcere. La vittoria consente ad uno L'articolo è apparso nella sua versione originale sul sito SoloGossip.it.

figliadellarai : RT @Fiammy71: Raf in modalità Bake off ita #upas - Fiammy71 : Raf in modalità Bake off ita #upas - franstagramm : E NON DIMENTICHIAMO BAKE OFF - crawlingbacktus : @Esther_refatta Martina stai usando una gif di bake off the professionals questo è Liam lo sapevi - copyofaquarius : ho rifatto un dolce dopo mesi, che bello. anche se con la fretta che manco bake off mi mancava proprio -