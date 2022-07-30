WWE: Drew McIntyre è il nuovo contendente al titolo Undisputed per Clash At The Castle (Di sabato 30 luglio 2022) È stata una battaglia fisica come non se ne vedeva da un sacco di tempo. Drew McIntyre e Sheamus hanno dato spettacolo a Smackdown, dimostrando di voler conquistare a tutti i costi una title shot al titolo Undisputed per il match che farà da main event al ppv Clash at the Castle. Ha vinto lo scozzese, che però ha avuto poco da festeggiare: nel post incontro Theory è intervenuto e lo ha attaccato con la valigetta del Money in The Bank. Alcune parti del match This match is getting PHYSICAL! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9IwqaHcUAq— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022 Right into the bar! @DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FjQm6YH22R— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022 THROUGH THE TABLE!@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jiIW5417cE— WWE (@WWE) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
