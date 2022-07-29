Deborah Dellucci propone un approccio olistico al dimagrimento su ...400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVTower of Fantasy sarà ufficialmente disponibile l’11 agostoMario Mart 8 Deluxe - Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi: Pacchetto 2Command & Conquer Remastered Edition e 9 giochi si aggiungono a ...The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - qualche messa a punto prima del ...Wild Circuit - Tornei fuori stagione di Wild Rift EsportsGuarda il Gran Turismo World Series in diretta da SalisburgoUltime Blog

TURNING PAIN INTO POWER | arte e ingiustizie sociali

TURNING PAIN
La mostra TURNING PAIN INTO POWER indaga il potenziale dell’arte nel risvegliare e incrementare la ...

Commenta
TURNING PAIN INTO POWER: arte e ingiustizie sociali (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) La mostra TURNING PAIN INTO POWER indaga il potenziale dell’arte nel risvegliare e incrementare la consapevolezza sulle ingiustizie sociali e politiche. La collettiva presenta una selezione di artisti che si confrontano con condizioni attraverso strategie forti, consapevoli e creative. L’esposizione sarà allestita dal 15 ottobre al 29 gennaio 2023 a Merano arte TOGETHER: Interact–Interplay–Interfere il 25 giugno–25 settembre
