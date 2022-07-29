Kelis sbotta contro Beyoncé | “Furto! Ha preso al mia canzone e non mi ha contattata”

Leggi su biccy

(Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Renaissance diè appena uscito e già sono scoppiate le prime polemiche intorno a questo disco. A scatenare la prima faida è stato il brano Energy, che ha un campionamento di Get Along With You di. La cantante di Milkshake infatti èta ed ha accusato, Pharrell Williams e Chad Hugo (che hanno lavorato al pezzo) di furto. In new instagram posts icon @reveals that Beyonce stole her song and says she has “NO SOUL or integrity”. It is of significance to note that this isn’t the first time either the grace jones collaber have been accused of stealing other’s work. pic.twitter.com/QOwmbUrvfz — ART FAN ACCOUNT (@sanjugaga) July 29, 2022: “Questo è un” Rispondendo a dei follower su Instagram,ha puntato il ...