Kelis sbotta contro Beyoncé: “Furto! Ha preso al mia canzone e non mi ha contattata” (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) Renaissance di Beyoncé è appena uscito e già sono scoppiate le prime polemiche intorno a questo disco. A scatenare la prima faida è stato il brano Energy, che ha un campionamento di Get Along With You di Kelis. La cantante di Milkshake infatti è sbottata ed ha accusato Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams e Chad Hugo (che hanno lavorato al pezzo) di furto. In new instagram posts icon @Kelis reveals that Beyonce stole her song and says she has “NO SOUL or integrity”. It is of significance to note that this isn’t the first time either the grace jones collaber have been accused of stealing other’s work. pic.twitter.com/QOwmbUrvfz — ART FAN ACCOUNT (@sanjugaga) July 29, 2022 Kelis: “Questo è un Furto!” Rispondendo a dei follower su Instagram, Kelis ha puntato il ...Leggi su biccy
