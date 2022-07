DRIVING TO EUROPE | FOTON iBlue EV Truck Obtained EU WVTA Certificate

(Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/On July 26,EVwas granted aan Whole Vehicle Type Approval) by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, also one of the designated technical services for. It means thatEVfully meets the high standards of EU regulation, could therefore be exported to EU and non-EU countries and regions that requirecertification. This is also's first EU electric vehicle type approvalfors. EU, as an "access card" for ...

San Marino Rtv

... and overall industrial expansion are all likely toup power requirement. The market for ... In 2021,accounted for 43.06% of the building integrated photovoltaics market shares based on ...The steady shift of the energy industry from conventional to renewable sources is what is...Solar Technologies Abengoa First Solar Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Nanosolar Solar Frontier... Attiva-Mente partecipa alla Freedom Drive, la Marcia per la Libertà Now that the school holidays are in full flow, millions are heading to Spain for its sun-drenched beaches or historic cities. And many will be driving – either their own cars or hired vehicles. ...On July 26, FOTON iBlue EV truck was granted a European Whole Vehicle Type Approval certificate (WVTA) by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent ...