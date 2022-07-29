DRIVING TO EUROPE: FOTON iBlue EV Truck Obtained EU WVTA Certificate (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On July 26, FOTON iBlue EV Truck was granted a EUROPEan Whole Vehicle Type Approval Certificate (WVTA) by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, also one of the designated technical services for WVTA. It means that FOTON iBlue EV Truck fully meets the high standards of EU regulation, could therefore be exported to EU and non-EU countries and regions that require WVTA certification. This is also FOTON's first EU electric vehicle type approval Certificate for Trucks. EU WVTA Certificate, as an "access card" for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Building - integrated Photovoltaics Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 23.2% during the Forecast Period, TMR Report... and overall industrial expansion are all likely to driving up power requirement. The market for ... In 2021, Europe accounted for 43.06% of the building integrated photovoltaics market shares based on ...
Rising Investments in Solar Energy and Consumer Inclination towards Renewable Sources to Drive Nanocomposite Solar Cell Market Growth, ...The steady shift of the energy industry from conventional to renewable sources is what is driving ...Solar Technologies Abengoa First Solar Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Nanosolar Solar Frontier Europe ... Attiva-Mente partecipa alla Freedom Drive, la Marcia per la Libertà San Marino Rtv
Spanish driving laws holidaymakers need to know if you want to avoid a hefty fineNow that the school holidays are in full flow, millions are heading to Spain for its sun-drenched beaches or historic cities. And many will be driving – either their own cars or hired vehicles. ...
