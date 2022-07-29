400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVTower of Fantasy sarà ufficialmente disponibile l’11 agostoMario Mart 8 Deluxe - Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi: Pacchetto 2Command & Conquer Remastered Edition e 9 giochi si aggiungono a ...The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - qualche messa a punto prima del ...Wild Circuit - Tornei fuori stagione di Wild Rift EsportsGuarda il Gran Turismo World Series in diretta da SalisburgoEZIO ED EIVOR DI UBISOFT IN BRAWLHALLAUltime Blog

DRIVING TO EUROPE | FOTON iBlue EV Truck Obtained EU WVTA Certificate

DRIVING EUROPE
BEIJING, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, FOTON iBlue EV Truck was granted a EUROPEan Whole ...

 On July 26, FOTON iBlue EV Truck was granted a EUROPEan Whole Vehicle Type Approval Certificate (WVTA) by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, also one of the designated technical services for WVTA. It means that FOTON iBlue EV Truck fully meets the high standards of EU regulation, could therefore be exported to EU and non-EU countries and regions that require WVTA certification. This is also FOTON's first EU electric vehicle type approval Certificate for Trucks. EU WVTA Certificate, as an "access card" for ...
On July 26, FOTON iBlue EV truck was granted a European Whole Vehicle Type Approval certificate (WVTA) by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent ...
