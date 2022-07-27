WWE: Johnny Gargano sulla via del ritorno? Ecco le ultime da Stamford (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) Filtra ottimismo dentro e fuori dalla WWE dopo che Stephanie McMahon e Triple H hanno preso le redini della compagnia. Sono arrivate ai media americani delle dichiarazioni da parte di ex wrestler di NXT che starebbero attendendo una chiamata per un possibile ritorno visto il buon rapporto con il nuovo capo creativo e la fedeltà dimostrata nel passato. Uno di questi parrebbe essere Johnny Gargano. Gargano – Ciampa: ritorno di fiamma? Secondo quanto riporta il PWInsider, un “top free agent” (le cui caratteristiche riporterebbero a Johnny Gargano) avrebbe rivelato che nel caso in cui Triple H fosse stato ancora a capo della WWE avrebbe rinnovato molto facilmente. E che di recente ha avuto dei contatti con la compagnia per un possibile ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Candy Digital and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Announce Digital Collectibles PartnershipAmong the players featured in the series are Tom Seaver, Johnny Bench, and Ryne Sandberg. Fans will ... the Major League Baseball Players Association, Netflix, the Race Team Alliance, and the WWE. ...
Nel segno di Roman Reigns e Steve Austin: in 150mila in Texas per WrestleMania... come confermano gli impegni sul ring dell'attore comico Johnny Knoxville, del pugile influencer Logan Paul e dell'ex giocatore di football (oggi telecronista in Wwe) Pat McAfee. Non sono mancati gli ... Johnny Gargano ha lasciato la WWE per una sola ragione World Wrestling
20 ‘Triple H Guys’ Who Can Benefit From Him Leading WWE CreativeThis was his farewell during his last NXT appearance after helping to carry the brand for years. He & Johnny Gargano had arguably the greatest rivalry of WWE’s modern era, during a time when Ciampa ...
WWE NXT Preview (7/26): D’Angelo Family Clashes With Diamond MineTwo factions that are currently dealing with their own internal tensions are set to collide on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT".
