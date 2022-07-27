WWE | Johnny Gargano sulla via del ritorno? Ecco le ultime da Stamford

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) Filtra ottimismo dentro e fuori dalla WWE dopo che Stephanie McMahon e Triple H hanno preso le redini della compagnia. Sono arrivate ai media americani delle dichiarazioni da parte di ex wrestler di NXT che starebbero attendendo una chiamata per un possibilevisto il buon rapporto con il nuovo capo creativo e la fedeltà dimostrata nel passato. Uno di questi parrebbe essere– Ciampa:di fiamma? Secondo quanto riporta il PWInsider, un “top free agent” (le cui caratteristiche riporterebbero a) avrebbe rivelato che nel caso in cui Triple H fosse stato ancora a capo della WWE avrebbe rinnovato molto facilmente. E che di recente ha avuto dei contatti con la compagnia per un possibile ...