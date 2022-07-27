Come fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoQuali sono i principali metodi di pagamento?Mantova : Trovata morta dopo un mese, il suo cane in fin di vitaKids Collection di Celly: nuova linea per i più piccoliUltime Blog

Filtra ottimismo dentro e fuori dalla WWE dopo che Stephanie McMahon e Triple H hanno preso le ...

WWE: Johnny Gargano sulla via del ritorno? Ecco le ultime da Stamford (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) Filtra ottimismo dentro e fuori dalla WWE dopo che Stephanie McMahon e Triple H hanno preso le redini della compagnia. Sono arrivate ai media americani delle dichiarazioni da parte di ex wrestler di NXT che starebbero attendendo una chiamata per un possibile ritorno visto il buon rapporto con il nuovo capo creativo e la fedeltà dimostrata nel passato. Uno di questi parrebbe essere Johnny Gargano. Gargano – Ciampa: ritorno di fiamma? Secondo quanto riporta il PWInsider, un “top free agent” (le cui caratteristiche riporterebbero a Johnny Gargano) avrebbe rivelato che nel caso in cui Triple H fosse stato ancora a capo della WWE avrebbe rinnovato molto facilmente. E che di recente ha avuto dei contatti con la compagnia per un possibile ...
