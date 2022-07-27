CGTN | China | Indonesia are seeing robust people-to-people exchanges

Come fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoQuali sono i principali metodi di pagamento?Mantova : Trovata morta dopo un mese, il suo cane in fin di vitaKids Collection di Celly: nuova linea per i più piccoliUltime Blog

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With tourism as a pillar, Indonesia has long been a popular ...

 With tourism as a pillar, Indonesia has long been a popular destination for Chinese tourists, and China became the Southeast Asian country's largest source of international tourists in both 2016 and 2017. And now Indonesia is the second most popular destination for Chinese tourists, said Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a meeting with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Beijing on Tuesday. At Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Peng told Iriana, who was accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his two-day visit to China, that as important neighbors, the Chinese and Indonesian peoples have enjoyed a friendship with a long history, and that both countries have ...
Resilient and vibrant ties Despite COVID - 19 outbreaks and growing uncertainties, China and Indonesia see unstoppable momentum in their cooperation and are ready to further deepen their ...

