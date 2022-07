lifestyleblogit : Yamaha e Tomplay avviano una partnership per trasformare la pratica quotidiana dei musicisti in un'esperienza unica… -

Benzinga Italia

RELLINGEN, Germany and PULLY, Switzerland, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Music GmbH, the world's leading musical instrument manufacturer, ...RELLINGEN, Germany and PULLY, Switzerland, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Music GmbH, the world's leading musical instrument manufacturer, and Tombooks, the inventor of the Interactive Sheet ...