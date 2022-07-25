Sparatoria Los Angeles : almeno 2 mortiMondiali di atletica leggera : 100mt ostacoli, Tobi Amusan stabilisce ...Myanmar : Giustiziati quattro attivistiInfarto in campo : il 20enne Andrea Musiu morto giocando a calcioAlessia Pifferi uccide la piccola Diana : Speriamo resti in carcere ...LeBron James, Rick Sanchez e Morty Smith in arrivo su MultiVersusNintendo Switch Sports - arriva un aggiornamento gratuitoSnapdragon Pro Series incoronerà i campioni alle Live Challenge FinalsPiazzamenti e date dei Mondiali 2022 di League of LegendsLEVEL INFINITE tra i protagonisti della GAMESCOM 2022Ultime Blog

Red Hot Chili Peppers e l'annuncio a sorpresa: ad ottobre il loro nuovo album 'Return of the Dream Canteen' (Di lunedì 25 luglio 2022) Un annucio a sopresa. Così i Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno comunicato che il prossimo 14 ottobre uscirà il loro nuovo album in studio, 'Return of the Dream Canteen', su etichetta Warner Records. 'Return ...
Red hot chili peppers, nuovo album a sorpresa

I Red hot chili peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo Return of the dream canteen , in uscita il 14 ottobre su etichetta Warner Records . L'annuncio a sorpresa, che ha ...
Red Hot Chili Peppers annunciano a sorpresa nuovo album

I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo "Return of the Dream Canteen", in uscita il 14 ottobre su etichetta Warner Records. (ANSA) ...

Red Hot Chili Peppers, il nuovo album: “Fatto con il sangue”

