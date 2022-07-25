Red Hot Chili Peppers e l'annuncio a sorpresa: ad ottobre il loro nuovo album 'Return of the Dream Canteen' (Di lunedì 25 luglio 2022) Un annucio a sopresa. Così i Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno comunicato che il prossimo 14 ottobre uscirà il loro nuovo album in studio, 'Return of the Dream Canteen', su etichetta Warner Records. 'Return ...Leggi su leggo
Red Hot Chili Peppers e l'annuncio a sorpresa: ad ottobre il loro nuovo album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'Un annucio a sopresa. Così i Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno comunicato che il prossimo 14 ottobre uscirà il loro nuovo album in studio, 'Return of the Dream Canteen', su etichetta Warner Records. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' è il ...
Red hot chili peppers, nuovo album a sorpresaI Red hot chili peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo Return of the dream canteen , in uscita il 14 ottobre su etichetta Warner Records . L'annuncio a sorpresa, che ha ...
