I Red Hot Chili Peppers annunciano a sorpresa il nuovo album (Di lunedì 25 luglio 2022) I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo Return of the Dream Canteen I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo Return of the Dream Canteen, in uscita il 14 ottobre su etichetta Warner Records. L'annuncio a sorpresa, che ha ricevuto una risposta entusiastica, è stato dato all'Empower Field di Denver, prima data del tour mondiale della band negli stadi, acclamato sia dalla critica che dal pubblico. Return of the Dream Canteen è il secondo album della band nel 2022, dopo Unlimited Love che, uscito ad aprile, ha scalato i vertici delle classifiche di vendita ed è certificato platino in US. Sarà anche il secondo album della ...

