I Red Hot Chili Peppers annunciano a sorpresa il nuovo album (Di lunedì 25 luglio 2022) I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo Return of the Dream Canteen I Red Hot Chili Peppers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album in studio dal titolo Return of the Dream Canteen, in uscita il 14 ottobre su etichetta Warner Records. L’annuncio a sorpresa, che ha ricevuto una risposta entusiastica, è stato dato all’Empower Field di Denver, prima data del tour mondiale della band negli stadi, acclamato sia dalla critica che dal pubblico. Return of the Dream Canteen è il secondo album della band nel 2022, dopo Unlimited Love che, uscito ad aprile, ha scalato i vertici delle classifiche di vendita ed è certificato platino in US. Sarà anche il secondo album della ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
Red Hot Chili Peppers e l'annuncio a sorpresa : ad ottobre il loro nuovo album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'
Red Hot Chili Peppers: in arrivo a ottobre il nuovo album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'Il 2022 per i Red Hot Chili Peppers è un anno molto proficuo! Dopo "Unlimited Love" rilasciato ad aprile, il 14 ottobr e pubblicheranno un nuovo album in studio - il secondo in un anno - intitolato "Return of the ...
