LIVE – UFC Fight Night, Blaydes vs Aspinall: risultati della card in DIRETTA (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Grande attesa per la Ufc Fight Night. Si combatte a Londra e Sportface.it vi offrirà un LIVEscore con i risultati di tutti gli incontri della main card. Con un occhio ovviamente per il main event: Curtis Blaydes contro Tom Aspinall nei pesi massimi. Senza dimenticare l’astro nascente Paddy Pimblett che sfida Jordan Leavitt. Poi Jack Hermansson contro Chris Curtis nei pesi medi. Sportface.it vi offrirà un LIVEscore aggiornato in tempo reale. COME VEDERE IL MATCH IN TV AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA risultati LIVE Intorno alle 22:00, Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall (pesi massimi) A seguire, Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis (pesi medi) A seguire, Paddy Pimblett ... Leggi su sportface (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Grande attesa per la Ufc. Si combatte a Londra e Sportface.it vi offrirà unscore con idi tutti gli incontrimain. Con un occhio ovviamente per il main event: Curtiscontro Tomnei pesi massimi. Senza dimenticare l’astro nascente Paddy Pimblett che sfida Jordan Leavitt. Poi Jack Hermansson contro Chris Curtis nei pesi medi. Sportface.it vi offrirà unscore aggiornato in tempo reale. COME VEDERE IL MATCH IN TV AGGIORNA LAIntorno alle 22:00, Curtisvs. Tom(pesi massimi) A seguire, Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis (pesi medi) A seguire, Paddy Pimblett ...

alexdandi : Pochi minuti ancora e siamo live con UFC London! #UFCDaznItaly - IndySport : Nicolas Dalby def. Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) Follow #UFCLondon live: - fight_shield : #UFCLongIsland sta per iniziare! Riporteremo qui in diretta gli esiti della card! #TSOS // #FIGHT // #UFC // #MMA - jackbrunelli1 : OGGI READY TO RUMBLE! ?? Il ritorno di Ryan Garcia (e il tema dei predestinati) e i migliori fighters UFC che non s… -