Sarah Michelle Gellar interprete e produttrice di Wolf Pack, spinoff di Teen Wolf (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) Sarah Michelle Gellar reciterà e produrrà la serie Wolf Pack, spinoff di Teen Wolf, l'annuncio al San Diego Comic-Con 2022 durante un'apparizione a sorpresa. Sarah Michelle Gellar è comparsa a sorpresa nel corso del panel dedicato al film di Teen Wolf al San Diego Comic-Con 2022 per annunciare il suo coinvolgimento come interprete e produttrice della serie spinoff Wolf Pack, prodotta da MTV Entertainment Studios per Paramount+. Sarah Michelle Gellar ha affiancato lo ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022)reciterà e produrrà la seriedi, l'annuncio al San Diego Comic-Con 2022 durante un'apparizione a sorpresa.è comparsa a sorpresa nel corso del panel dedicato al film dial San Diego Comic-Con 2022 per annunciare il suo coinvolgimento comedella serie, prodotta da MTV Entertainment Studios per Paramount+.ha affiancato lo ...

cannibal_kid : RT @mtvitalia: #SarahMichelleGellar torna in TV! #Buffy + #TeenWolf = #WolfPack - ItaliaSmg : RT @Screenweek: #Wolfpack #SarahMichelleGellar nel cast Buffy incontra #TeenWolf ecco l'annuncio a sorpresa dal San Diego Comic-Con sulla… - ItaliaSmg : RT @comingsoonit: Venti anni dopo Buffy, #SarahMichelleGellar torna in tv con una nuova storia soprannaturale: reciterà in #WolfPack, la nu… - comingsoonit : Venti anni dopo Buffy, #SarahMichelleGellar torna in tv con una nuova storia soprannaturale: reciterà in #WolfPack,… - mtvitalia : #SarahMichelleGellar torna in TV! #Buffy + #TeenWolf = #WolfPack -