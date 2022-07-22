La Asian Youth Orchestra arriva a Bergamo | il conservatorio ospita i migliori giovani virtuosi dell’Asia

Leggi su bergamonews

(Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022). Non si può suonare la musica studiandola dai libri. Per fare l’arte, bisogna viverla. Con il corpo e con la testa. Perché dietro ogni nota c’è la vita del compositore, il legame con la sua cultura e con le proprie radici. Per amore della musica e di Donizetti, l’, composta damusicisti provenienti da diversi Paesi asiatici, ha sceltoper inaugurare la sua prima volta in Italia. Enon poteva che accogliere i cinquantamusicisti a braccia aperte. Il merito è sicuramente della grande forza di volontà dimostrata dall’Istituto dalDonizetti di, che ospiterà l’dal 20 al 30 luglio all’interno del campus annuale ...