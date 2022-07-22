Governo : grazie a premier Draghi per leadershipSpazio : la lunga passeggiata di Samantha CrisotoforettiUcraina : oggi si firma accordo sul granoGoverrno : le elezioni il 25 settembre salvano il vitalizio dei ...Silvio Berlusconi : Draghi si era stufato, non abbiamo colpeLa mamma di Milano Alessia Pifferi : Bimba di 16 mesi morta di stenti ...Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection in uscita il ...DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS SARÀ DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREAvenging Spirit - di Jaleco esce il 29 luglioAl via la vendita dei biglietti early bird di LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ...Ultime Blog

Huawei Releases 6 Scenario-Specific Storage Solutions for Finance

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2022, Huawei released ...

At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2022, Huawei released six Scenario-Specific Storage Solutions for the Finance industry, helping financial customers build a data-centric, trustworthy Storage foundation. During his keynote speech, Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT product line, explained how data is the catalyst to drive innovation in Finance. He also noted the four major challenges of data Storage: Huawei focuses on six key data Scenarios, including production & transaction, data analytics, data protection, and develops innovative Storage that serves as a reliable, efficient ...
