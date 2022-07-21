Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim, Resolar sign MoU to deepen cooperation in EU market amid REPowerEU plan (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Resolar, a Luxembourg-based energy company in early July, with an aim to deepen cooperation in the EU solar market. Under the MoU, Seraphim will supply up to 1GW of PV modules to Resolar in 2023, which will be used in the latter's projects to be built in 2023. The MoU came under the European Union (EU)'s new REPowerEU plan, which was unveiled on March 8 to accelerate clean energy transition. In the first quarter of this year, the EU imported 16.7 GW of PV modules from China, up 145 percent year on year, according to official ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Resolar, a Luxembourg-based energy company in early July, with an aim to deepen cooperation in the EU solar market. Under the MoU, Seraphim will supply up to 1GW of PV modules to Resolar in 2023, which will be used in the latter's projects to be built in 2023. The MoU came under the European Union (EU)'s new REPowerEU plan, which was unveiled on March 8 to accelerate clean energy transition. In the first quarter of this year, the EU imported 16.7 GW of PV modules from China, up 145 percent year on year, according to official ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: Yungang culture - themed tourism season starts in N. China's Datong on MonSince 2017, the China Datong Tourism Development Index released by Xinhua - run China Economic Information Service and the People's Government of Datong has once reached 1,438.97 points, up nearly ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim, Resolar sign MoU to deepen cooperation in EU market amid REPowerEU planBEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Resolar, a Luxembourg - ... Parte la campagna il China Brand dell'anno a livello globale - classxhsilkroad.it Classxhsilkroad
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim, Resolar sign MoU to deepen cooperation in EU market amid REPowerEU plan(Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Resolar, a Luxembourg-based energy company in early July, with an aim to deepen cooperation in ...
Belt and Road foundation for global development, poverty elimination: Nepali dailySince the launch of the BRI, new forms of international institutions have emerged to finance infrastructure development, said the article, referring to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk