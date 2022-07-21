In Francia 20enne uccide 5 familiari : morti tre bambiniCome l’umidità influisce sul calore percepito in estate?Le stampanti 3D Formlabs permettono ad Hasbro di realizzare Action ...Cambio della classe di Diablo Immortal e nuove funzioni in arrivoApex Legends lancia l'evento Gaiden con un nuovo trailer dell'animeXenoblade Chronicles 3 in arrivo su Nintendo SwitchDestiny 2 - Il Solstizio degli EroiMilan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022 supporta gli sviluppatori ...eSports WRC World Final: la finale si svolgerà a settembre ad AteneIran : spara con il fucile per festeggiare un matrimonio e uccide la ...Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Seraphim | Resolar sign MoU to deepen cooperation in EU market amid REPowerEU plan

BEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim, Resolar sign MoU to deepen cooperation in EU market amid REPowerEU plan (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022)

Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Resolar, a Luxembourg-based energy company in early July, with an aim to deepen cooperation in the EU solar market. Under the MoU, Seraphim will supply up to 1GW of PV modules to Resolar in 2023, which will be used in the latter's projects to be built in 2023. The MoU came under the European Union (EU)'s new REPowerEU plan, which was unveiled on March 8 to accelerate clean energy transition. In the first quarter of this year, the EU imported 16.7 GW of PV modules from China, up 145 percent year on year, according to official ...
