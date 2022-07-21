They/them: fuori il trailer del film con Kevin Bacon (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) They/them: ecco fuori il trailer ufficiale del film slasher “arcobaleno” con Kevin Bacon Dopo il teaser diffuso un mese fa, ecco il trailer del film horror prodotto da Jason Blum che segna il debutto nella regia del noto sceneggiatore John Logan. Inoltre, la pellicola cavalca l’onda delle più recenti battaglie della cultura LGBTQ+ e woke. Forse non conoscerete il nome, ma sicuramente c’è da scommettere che almeno una volta nella vita abbiate visto uno o più film con sceneggiatura firmata da John Logan. Tra i suoi successi ricordiamo Ogni maledetta domenica, il colossal Il Gladiatore, The Aviator, Skyfall e Spectre. Il 5 agosto, negli USA, in streaming su Peacock, debutterà They/them ...Leggi su tuttotek
