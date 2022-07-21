Perfect World CEO: Improve Future-Readiness with Tech, Content, and Cross-disciplinary Mind (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Themed "Uncertainty Navigating," the New Champion Dialogue, a virtue panel held during the World Economic Forum (WEF) started off on July 18 with the participation of some 1,100 leaders and experts from over 90 countries. At the session of "Championing the Entrepreneurial Agenda", Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao shared his insights on enhancing Future Readiness of SMEs together with three other corporate executives. Dr. Xiao said that Perfect World is by nature a Technology company. "So the Technology itself is the center of our development, and the second is Content, as Contents of films, games, e-sports or Metaverse all ...Leggi su iltempo
