PAX WORLD | ' METAVERSE OF THE YEAR' LAUNCHES FIRST PUBLIC LAND SALE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) - pax.announcesofficialon Tuesday 26 July 2022 - AIBC's 'of the' – pax.previously raised $5.8 Million in its seed and private round - OpenSea will host thewith a limited selection of tiles grantingowners early access to pax., plus membership of the exclusive '500club' LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/pax.announces its-everon 26 July, ahead of the virtual'slaunch, scheduled for September 2022. The anticipated market launch, which follows its ...