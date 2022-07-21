Not Okay: Zoey Deutch e Dylan O'Brien nel trailer del film (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) Zoey Deutch e Dylan O'Brien sono i protagonisti della commedia satirica Not Okay, di cui è stato diffuso il trailer. Not Okay è la nuova commedia con star Zoey Deutch e Dylan O'Brien e il trailer regala le prime scene dell'approccio satirico della storia con al centro l'uso dei social media che debutterà in streaming il 29 luglio su Hulu. Nel video si assiste infatti a quello che accade quando una ragazza finge per ottenere attenzione, ritrovandosi per uno scherzo del destino a ottenerne più di quanto sperasse, ma per un motivo tragico. Not Okay, racconta la storia di una ragazza, ruolo affidato a Zoey Deutch, alla disperata ricerca di ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022)O'sono i protagonisti della commedia satirica Not, di cui è stato diffuso il. Notè la nuova commedia con starO'e ilregala le prime scene dell'approccio satirico della storia con al centro l'uso dei social media che debutterà in streaming il 29 luglio su Hulu. Nel video si assiste infatti a quello che accade quando una ragazza finge per ottenere attenzione, ritrovandosi per uno scherzo del destino a ottenerne più di quanto sperasse, ma per un motivo tragico. Not, racconta la storia di una ragazza, ruolo affidato a, alla disperata ricerca di ...

