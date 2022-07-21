GDU holds new product launch event for fully autonomous inspection system of drones (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The application scenarios for drones have been constantly expanding from initial short-time and non-continuous to daily and continuous. Nevertheless, drones still rely on flight pilots (for flight control, maintenance and recharging), all of which runs counter to the idea that these flights are totally "unmanned". The increasingly prominent limitations in technology training, personnel cost and management have become the main factors restricting the expansion of the sector. On July 12, 2022, GDU-Tech Co., Ltd. held a new product press conference themed "Leading the low altitude airspace infrastructure construction" and unveiled the professional S400 quadrotor drone and K01 automatic docking station, the flight platform designed for all scenarios and to make all scenarios application ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
