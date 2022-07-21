Al via la vendita dei biglietti early bird di LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ...Bail or Jail” di KONAMI disponibile ora su SteamAnnunciata l’uscita del DLC di OlliOlli World, VOID RidersFIFA 23 celebra il gioco più bello del mondo con la tecnologia ...Xbox lancia la campagna Power Her DreamsRiot Games apre la prima Project Stryker Facility a DublinoIn Francia 20enne uccide 5 familiari : morti tre bambiniCome l’umidità influisce sul calore percepito in estate?Le stampanti 3D Formlabs permettono ad Hasbro di realizzare Action ...Cambio della classe di Diablo Immortal e nuove funzioni in arrivoUltime Blog

GDU holds new product launch event for fully autonomous inspection system of drones

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- The application scenarios for drones have been constantly ...

The application scenarios for drones have been constantly expanding from initial short-time and non-continuous to daily and continuous. Nevertheless, drones still rely on flight pilots (for flight control, maintenance and recharging), all of which runs counter to the idea that these flights are totally "unmanned". The increasingly prominent limitations in technology training, personnel cost and management have become the main factors restricting the expansion of the sector. On July 12, 2022, GDU-Tech Co., Ltd. held a new product press conference themed "Leading the low altitude airspace infrastructure construction" and unveiled the professional S400 quadrotor drone and K01 automatic docking station, the flight platform designed for all scenarios and to make all scenarios application ...
