Appeal of Conscience Foundation to Honor Robert Kraft | Founder | Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group | and Jean-Paul Agon | Chairman of the L' Oréal Group | at the 57th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022

Appeal of Conscience Foundation to Honor Robert Kraft, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, and Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L'Oréal Group, at the 57th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards (Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and Founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier, will present the 2022 Appeal of Conscience Award to Robert Kraft, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, and Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L'Oréal Group, at the 57th Annual ...
