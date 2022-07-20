They/Them: un nuovo trailer del film dell'horror sulle terapie di conversione dei gay (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) Peacock ha condiviso un nuovo trailer dell'horror They/Them, in arrivo il 5 agosto su Peacock, sulle terapie di conversione dei gay. Il 5 agosto su Peacock arriverà il film horror They/Them, progetto dalle atmosfere ricche di tensione di cui online è stato condiviso un nuovo trailer. Nel video si assiste all'arrivo di un gruppo di giovani che arriva in un campeggio estivo dove vengono effettuate delle terapie di conversione per gay. La loro situazione, già complicata, assume i contorni di un vero e proprio incubo quando entra in scena anche un killer mascherato. Il film ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) Peacock ha condiviso un, in arrivo il 5 agosto su Peacock,didei gay. Il 5 agosto su Peacock arriverà il, progetto dalle atmosfere ricche di tensione di cui online è stato condiviso un. Nel video si assiste all'arrivo di un gruppo di giovani che arriva in un campeggio estivo dove vengono effettuatediper gay. La loro situazione, già complicata, assume i contorni di un vero e proprio incubo quando entra in scena anche un killer mascherato. Il...

