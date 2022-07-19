Xinhua Silk Road: Nobel Prize winners hired as chief scientists by Chinese liquor brand TingHua (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (Qinghai Spring, 600381.SH) recently announced that it has hired two Nobel Prize winners, Ferid Murad and Arieh Warshel, as chief scientists for the company's liquor brand TingHua. Born in the U.S. state of Indiana in 1936, Ferid Murad was a co-winner of the 1998 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discovering "nitric oxide as a signalling molecule in the cardiovascular system," according to the official website of Nobel Prize. Known as a pioneer in the field of computational studies on functional properties of biological molecules, Arieh Warshel received his
