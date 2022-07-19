TerraPay partners with SendMN to pave the way for seamless cross-border payments for Mongolian residents and diaspora across the world

(Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/On its journey to strengthen and unify the globalecosystem,- a leading globalinfrastructure company has partneredNBFI. Based out of Mongolia,is a leading money transmitter & non-bank financial institution. Through thiship, both companies aim to simplify the complexities & ease the challenges associatedless. The costs of sendingare really high, slow & not secure. Thiship is a step towards achieving the vision of both firms i.e. to transform the ways ...

Pubblicità

... at low costs, and help offer diverse value - added financial payment services to'sand their customers present globally. Through the US license,aims to expand its ...... at low costs, and help offer diverse value - added financial payment services to'sand their customers present globally. Through the US license,aims to expand its ...XT.com, the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is delighted to announce that it has listed Mammoth (MMT) token on its platform. For all traders, MMT/USDT is the available ...On its journey to strengthen and unify the global payments ecosystem, TerraPay - a leading global payments infrastructure company has partnered with SendMN NBFI. Based out of Mongolia, SendMN is a ...