NUOVA ESPANSIONE PER HEROQUEST: AL VIA LE PREVENDITE DI FROZEN HORROR NZXT annuncia i monitor gaming Canvas 32QHD Curvo e 27QHDProposte Trust per creator e non soloThe Sims 4 annuncia una funzione per l'orientamento sessualeEA SVELA GLI ATLETI IN COPERTINA DI FIFA 23Surface Laptop Go 2 - disponibile da oggi Beauty routine: cos'è e come eseguirla al meglio?Quali negozi accettano crypto come pagamento?Kingston rilascia le memorie FURY Renegade DDR5 e Renegade DDR5 RGBLEGO presenta il nuovo set The Office LEGO IdeasUltime Blog

StarX MusicX Lab Enters the era of Digital Content Creation with the Release of Its First AI-composed Songs

StarX MusicX
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunlun Tech's social entertainment platform StarX MusicX Lab, ...

zazoom
Commenta
StarX MusicX Lab Enters the era of Digital Content Creation with the Release of Its First AI-composed Songs (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Kunlun Tech's social entertainment platform StarX MusicX Lab, specializing in AI composition, recently Released five Songs, all of which were composed by AI software. The five AI-generated Content (AIGC) compositions are now available on more than 180 music platforms worldwide including Spotify, SoundClould, QQ Music and NetEase Cloud Music. Music labels, singers and music producing organizations have started to use the AIGC Songs StarX MusicX Lab produced. The Songs, many of which have been recorded by mainstream artists in Indonesia and Malaysia, are already proving popular on StarX's entertainment social platform StarMaker. In the Web3.0 era, a new generation ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Johnny Depp e Jeff Beck star di Umbria Jazz  Agenzia ANSA

Alexa regala 3 mesi di musica gratis, basta farle questo augurio

Grande e gradita sorpresa da parte di Amazon, arriva il regalo direttamente grazie ad Alexa, ecco come ottenerlo.

The Blues Hunters feat. Curtis Salgado

Al BiblioBar, nell’ambito della manifestazione Letture lungo il Fiume, un evento dedicato al blues d’eccellenza. Martedì 19 luglio alle ore 21:30 la prima data romana del virtuoso bluesman Curtis Salg ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : StarX MusicX
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : StarX MusicX StarX MusicX Enters Digital Content