Sebastian Haller ha tumore a testicoli, attaccante Borussia Dortmund si ferma (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) Bad Ragaz, 19 lug. (Adnkronos) - All'attaccante del Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller è stato diagnosticato un tumore ai testicoli, come ha comunicato il club della Bundesliga. Il Dortmund ha detto che Haller non si sentiva bene dopo l'allenamento di lunedì e che gli esami hanno poi rivelato il tumore. Ha lasciato il ritiro pre-stagionale della squadra in Svizzera e nei prossimi giorni sarà sottoposto a ulteriori esami presso una struttura medica specialistica. "Questa notizia di oggi è stata uno shock per Sebastien Haller e per tutti gli altri", ha detto il direttore sportivo Sebastian Kehl. "L'intera famiglia BVB spera che Sebastien si riprenda il prima possibile e che possiamo abbracciarlo di nuovo ... Leggi su iltempo (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) Bad Ragaz, 19 lug. (Adnkronos) - All'delSebastienè stato diagnosticato unai, come ha comunicato il club della Bundesliga. Ilha detto chenon si sentiva bene dopo l'allenamento di lunedì e che gli esami hanno poi rivelato il. Ha lasciato il ritiro pre-stagionale della squadra in Svizzera e nei prossimi giorni sarà sottoposto a ulteriori esami presso una struttura medica specialistica. "Questa notizia di oggi è stata uno shock per Sebastiene per tutti gli altri", ha detto il direttore sportivoKehl. "L'intera famiglia BVB spera che Sebastien si riprenda il prima possibile e che possiamo abbracciarlo di nuovo ...

