Propeller TV: The BRI Story of Green Development (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) "Vista of the Green Silk Road" launching ceremony held in Beijing LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The launching ceremony of the "Vista of the Green Silk Road" program was co-hosted by the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) and the "Belt and Road" Media Cooperation Union (MCU) on July 12 in Beijing. Leveraging BRIGC and MCU's professionalism, resources, and promotion channels at home and abroad, the Vista of the Green Silk Road aims to tell stories of BRI Green Development with the style that combines advantages of professional film, television and media approaches. By these stories, it is intended to share Green Development concepts, experiences, practical cases and fruits of cooperation, to show the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The launching ceremony of the "Vista of the Green Silk Road" program was co-hosted by the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) and the "Belt and Road" Media Cooperation Union (MCU) on July 12 in Beijing. Leveraging BRIGC and MCU's professionalism, resources, and promotion channels at home and abroad, the Vista of the Green Silk Road aims to tell stories of BRI Green Development with the style that combines advantages of professional film, television and media approaches. By these stories, it is intended to share Green Development concepts, experiences, practical cases and fruits of cooperation, to show the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
PropellerClubMi : Qui il video della missione The International Propeller Club che si è tenuta ad Amburgo il 23-24 giugno, con le int… -
Sostenibilità e geopolitica nel Ports&Shipping '22 di Napoli...quinta edizione della Naples Shipping Week (NSW) - organizzata da ClickutilityTeam e dal Propeller ... In evidenza l'apertura della prima giornata con "In the Med (and the world) che fotografa l'attuale ...
Shipping. B.I.C. (Bureau International des Containers) organizza per la prima volta in Italia alla NSW 'Il Convegno mondiale delle National ...... Presidente The International Propeller Club Port of Naples. Qui, il 3 ottobre 1839, nasceva la storia ferroviaria italiana con l'inaugurazione del primo tratto di strada ferrata d'Italia tra Napoli ... Propeller Club Port of Brindisi: “La Decarbonizzazione dei trasporti: presente e futuro dei carburanti marittimi” Il Nautilus
Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death in JapanA frustrated fisherman has confessed that he stabbed to death dozens of protected sea turtles on a southern Japanese island after they got caught in his fishing nets, local officials say.
Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japanese islandA FISHERMAN HAS confessed that he stabbed to death dozens of protected sea turtles on a southern Japanese island after they got caught in his fishing nets, local officials say. Between 30 to 50 green ...
Propeller TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Propeller The