Out of My Mind | Luke Kirby e Rosemarie DeWitt nel cast del film Disney+

Luke Kirby e Rosemarie DeWitt tra i protagonisti del film Out of My Mind, progetto destinato alla piattaforma di Disney+. Il film Out of My Mind, un progetto destinato a Disney+, avrà tra i suoi protagonisti Luke Kirby, Rosemarie DeWitt e Judith Light. L'adattamento per il piccolo schermo del romanzo di Sharon Draper e le riprese sono attualmente in corso nella città di Toronto. Al centro della trama di Out Of My Mind ci sarà Melody Brooks (l'emergente Phoebe-Rae Taylor), una ragazza affetta da paralisi cerebrale. Melody è intelligente e ha una mente acuta, ma a causa della sua impossibilità a non parlare e al fatto che sia costretta a ...

