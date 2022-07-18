UNESCO-Huawei Technology-enabled Open Schools for All Project Progress Reviewed in Cross-country Seminar (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) The three-year Project is being implemented in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt to ensure the continuity and quality of learning under normal and crisis situations. SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A three-day Cross-country Seminar hosted in Accra, Ghana on the subject of the Technology-enabled Open Schools for All (TeOSS) Project drew to a close on July 7. Following the official launch of the TeOSS Project on 25 November 2021, the Seminar was co-organized by Huawei and UNESCO as part of the Project's implementation phase. The event included a Progress report on the first phase of the Project, including ...Leggi su iltempo
A three-day Cross-country Seminar hosted in Accra, Ghana on the subject of the Technology-enabled Open Schools for All (TeOSS) Project drew to a close on July 7. Following the official launch of the TeOSS Project on 25 November 2021, the Seminar was co-organized by Huawei and UNESCO as part of the Project's implementation phase. The event included a Progress report on the first phase of the Project, including ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
UNESCO - Huawei Technology - enabled Open Schools for All Project Progress Reviewed in Cross - country SeminarPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860049/UNESCO_Huawei_Project_Cross_Country_Seminar_5_7_July_2022.jpg
Huawei Intelligent Net - Zero Carbon Campus Solution Wins WSIS Prize 2022 Champion... the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations ... Huawei's intelligent net - zero carbon campus solution was nominated for this year's environment ... Covid oggi Lazio, 6.877 contagi: a Roma 3.270 casi Lifestyleblog
UNESCO-Huawei Technology-enabled Open Schools for All Project Progress Reviewed in Cross-country SeminarThe three-year project is being implemented in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt to ensure the continuity and quality of learning under normal and crisis ...
Huawei presenta i risultati della sua ICT Competition 2021-2022 e annuncia ampliamento della promozione di consegna rapida 'Fast Track'La sesta edizione della competizione di Huawei in ambito ICT ha coinvolto 150.000 studenti da oltre 2000 università in 85 Paesi e regioni da tu ...
UNESCO HuaweiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : UNESCO Huawei