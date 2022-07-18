UNESCO-Huawei Technology-enabled Open Schools for All Project Progress Reviewed in Cross-country Seminar

Cane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenMultiVersus: open beta dal 26/07 al 19/07Kingston Technology annuncia la partnerships on Ninjas in PyjamasUltime Blog

The three-year Project is being implemented in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt to ensure the continuity and ...

The three-year Project is being implemented in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt to ensure the continuity and quality of learning under normal and crisis situations. SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2022

  A three-day Cross-country Seminar hosted in Accra, Ghana on the subject of the Technology-enabled Open Schools for All (TeOSS) Project drew to a close on July 7. Following the official launch of the TeOSS Project on 25 November 2021, the Seminar was co-organized by Huawei and UNESCO as part of the Project's implementation phase. The event included a Progress report on the first phase of the Project, including ...
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860049/UNESCO_Huawei_Project_Cross_Country_Seminar_5_7_July_2022.jpg

The three-year project is being implemented in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt to ensure the continuity and quality of learning under normal and crisis situations.

