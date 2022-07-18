SHL Medical announces plans for a new manufacturing site in the US (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as "SHL") has revealed plans for a new manufacturing site in the US, in response to the growing market demand for its autoinjector product portfolio. The decision stems from SHL's strategic assessments in extending its production to North America. The new US site will be located in North Charleston, South Carolina, and will boast approximately 25,000 m2 (270,000 ft2). With initial investments of US$ 90 million, SHL is expected to create an estimate of 165 local employment opportunities. Operations are expected to launch by 2024. The South Carolina site will be an advanced facility with Medical device injection molding and fully automated assembly capabilities. Together with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as "SHL") has revealed plans for a new manufacturing site in the US, in response to the growing market demand for its autoinjector product portfolio. The decision stems from SHL's strategic assessments in extending its production to North America. The new US site will be located in North Charleston, South Carolina, and will boast approximately 25,000 m2 (270,000 ft2). With initial investments of US$ 90 million, SHL is expected to create an estimate of 165 local employment opportunities. Operations are expected to launch by 2024. The South Carolina site will be an advanced facility with Medical device injection molding and fully automated assembly capabilities. Together with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Emofilia A, dalla real life conferme di migliore efficacia profilattica per efmoroctocog alfa rispetto al fattore VIII a emivita standard PharmaStar
Acera Surgical, Inc. Announces GPO Agreement with Capstone for its Synthetic Resorbable Hybrid-Scale Fiber Matrix, Restrata®Acera Surgical, Inc. (Acera), a leading bioscience company developing and commercializing a portfolio of fully synthetic materials for regenerative medical applications, today announced it has entered ...
SHL Medical announces plans for a new manufacturing site in North Charleston, South CarolinaSHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as "SHL") has revealed plans for a new manufacturing site in North Charleston, South Carolina, in response to the growing market demand for its autoinjector ...
SHL MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SHL Medical