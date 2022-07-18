Onyx CenterSource Unveils Latest Integration for Travel Agency Affiliates of Booking com

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of itspayment platformfor.com's affiliateagencies. Theis customized for Sabre-connectedagencies, enabling them to directly connect into.com and streamline revenue share payment processing for completeds sent through the platform. "has a long-standing commitment to ensuring that our offerings provide significant value to our clients," said Tony Wagner,chief commercial officer. "As payments become more global and complex, our ...