Infinix Launches Impressive New NOTE 12 PRO, The Industry's First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) SHANGHAI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Infinix, an emerging brand in the consumer electronics market, today announced the NOTE 12 PRO, the latest addition to its NOTE Series Smartphone line-up. The NOTE 12 PRO is the First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Helio G99. The device features an Impressive 108MP camera unit, a 6.7" FHD+ true-color AMOLED display, and stunning design language that stands out from the crowd. The NOTE 12 PRO caters to the ever-growing needs of young people today and is all available at a modest price tag proving unparalleled value for a Smartphone in 2022. "The NOTE 12 PRO is the Industry's First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infinix, an emerging brand in the consumer electronics market, today announced the NOTE 12 PRO, the latest addition to its NOTE Series Smartphone line-up. The NOTE 12 PRO is the First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Helio G99. The device features an Impressive 108MP camera unit, a 6.7" FHD+ true-color AMOLED display, and stunning design language that stands out from the crowd. The NOTE 12 PRO caters to the ever-growing needs of young people today and is all available at a modest price tag proving unparalleled value for a Smartphone in 2022. "The NOTE 12 PRO is the Industry's First ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Infinix Launches All - New Show Stopping NOTE 12 Series With Ultra - Fast ChargingInfinix expands the NOTE 12 VIP, NOTE 12 G96's 8GB memory to 13GB by integrating RAM and ROM to provide users with up to 5GB extended RAM. This improves the smartphone's processing speed and ...
Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Processor and Stunning Uni - Curve DesignOther key features of Infinix's ZERO 5G Series include: Availability The Infinix ZERO 5G will available in Nigeria, Iraq, and other countries starting February 8. Prices will vary from region to ...
Infinix Launches Impressive New NOTE 12 PRO, The Industry's First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Helio G99"The NOTE 12 PRO is the industry's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G99, which uses TSMC's 6nm process technology. The NOTE 12 PRO fully realizes the potential of the chipset to bring users ...
Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR X40i, Nothing Phone (1), Realme Pad X, TECNO CAMON 19, MoreLaunch Roundup includes many devices from Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Oppo, boAt, Lenovo, and others. Heres all you need to know about the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup.
Infinix LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infinix Launches