Horwin's integrated intelligent chassis platform makes world debut
Horwin, a new pure electric motorcycle brand recently launched by Horwin INC, has released the first two-wheel integrated intelligent chassis platform globally alongside its IP figure of humanoid robot. According to data from Statista, the global motorcycle market was valued at US$124.387 billion in 2019 with sales having grown to their highest in recent years. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market still exceeded US$100 billion in 2020 and 2021. Given this scenario, Horwin is targeting the pure electric motorcycle segment to capitalize on the development trends of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
