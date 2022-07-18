CGTN: Xi stresses strengthening sense of community for Chinese nation (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As the lyrics of a popular folk song in China go, "the brothers and sisters from the 56 ethnic groups belong to the same family." China is home to 56 ethnic groups, with the majority Han making up around 91.5 percent of the country's population, according to 2021 data. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been a multi-ethnic region since ancient times and is home to over 45 ethnic groups. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed promoting ethnic unity and progress and consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation during his visit to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. Protecting cultures of various ethnic groups The ...
CGTN: Xi stresses strengthening sense of community for Chinese nationhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 07 - 15/China - urges - better - preservation - efforts - for - ethnic - minority - cultures - 1bGeb7a8uu4/index.html
