Lawrence M Krauss | Il treno del climate change si può dirottare Basta con la narrazione dell' inesorabile oblio di N Boffa

Lawrence Krauss
Il fisico teorico e divulgatore scientifico ad Huffpost: Sono ottimista perché possiamo preparare le ...

Lawrence M. Krauss: "Il treno del climate change si può dirottare. Basta con la narrazione dell'inesorabile oblio" (di N.Boffa) (Di domenica 17 luglio 2022) Il fisico teorico e divulgatore scientifico ad Huffpost: "Sono ottimista perché possiamo preparare le nostre menti a ciò che accadrà: la tecnologia e la fisica possono aiutarci. Parlare di catastrofe non serve ad avvicinare le persone al problema"
