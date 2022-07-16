Volley femminile | pagelle Italia-Turchia 3-0 | Egonu intelligente | Bosetti preziosa | Orro smista bene

Volley femminile - l’Italia spazza via la Turchia ad Ankara e sfiderà il Brasile nella finale di Nations League! Egonu trascinatrice
LIVE Italia-Turchia 3-0 volley femminile - Nations League in DIRETTA : blitz delle azzurre - è finale col Brasile!
LIVE Italia-Turchia 2-0 volley femminile - Nations League in DIRETTA : 21-20 rimonta ottomana
Volley, Italia nella finale di Nations League: 3 - 0 in casa della Turchia, super Egonu e BosettiSuper Italia, nel palazzetto di Ankara dove le padrone di casa della Turchia aspettavano Egonu & C. Nella semifinale di Nations League la superiorità delle azzurre non è stato mai veramente in ...
VNL femminile 2022: l'Italia batte la Turchia in tre set e vola in finaleL' Italia domina la Turchia nella semifinale della Volley Nations League 2022 e raggiunge il Brasile nell'ultimo atto. Una partita vinta in tre set ...IN TV IL TABELLONE DELLE FINALI VNL FEMMINILE 2022, ...
