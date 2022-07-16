DC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenMultiVersus: open beta dal 26/07 al 19/07Kingston Technology annuncia la partnerships on Ninjas in PyjamasDC League of Super-Pets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso disponibile su ...78 euro per una colazione a Capri : il video su TitktokPremier Mario Draghi : Presidente mi dimettoTaito Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey conto alla rovescia per il ...TOWER OF FANTASY nuovo Battle TrailerUltime Blog

Volley femminile, pagelle Italia-Turchia 3-0: Egonu intelligente, Bosetti preziosa, Orro smista bene (Di sabato 16 luglio 2022) pagelle Italia-Turchia 3-0, NATIONS LEAGUE Volley femminile Paola Egonu, 8,5: una garanzia, soprattutto quando si tratta di attaccare i palloni che possono decidere l’esito di un set. Mette a segno 26 punti, con 3 muri e l’ace che ha concluso la contesa. E’ una giocatrice intelligente, che sa comprendere i momenti della partita e non necessariamente (a differenza che in passato) fa ricorso alla forza bruta: quando si affida ai pallonetti, dimostra una mano sempre più ‘educata’. Caterina Bosetti, 8: al di là dei freddi numeri (11 punti e 9 attacchi vincenti), si rivela fondamentale con una serie di difese che esaltano la squadra. Sempre ficcante in battuta, apprezzabile anche quando si ritrova sporadicamente a dover palleggiare in fase di contrattacco. ...
Super Italia, nel palazzetto di Ankara dove le padrone di casa della Turchia aspettavano Egonu & C. Nella semifinale di Nations League la superiorità delle azzurre non è stato mai veramente in ...

L' Italia domina la Turchia nella semifinale della Volley Nations League 2022 e raggiunge il Brasile nell'ultimo atto. Una partita vinta in tre set ...IN TV IL TABELLONE DELLE FINALI VNL FEMMINILE 2022, ...
Con un netto 3-0 (parziali di 25-18, 28-26, 25-22) l'Italvolley femminile batte le padrone di casa della Turchia e si qualifica per la prima volta nella storia della competizione alla finale della Nat ...

Nella semifinale della Volley Nations League l'Italia conquista l'accesso all'atto conclusivo della manifestazione battendo la Turchia.
