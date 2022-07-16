Volley femminile | pagelle Italia-Turchia 3-0 | Egonu intelligente | Bosetti preziosa | Orro smista bene

(Di sabato 16 luglio 2022)3-0, NATIONS LEAGUEPaola, 8,5: una garanzia, soprattutto quando si tratta di attaccare i palloni che possono decidere l’esito di un set. Mette a segno 26 punti, con 3 muri e l’ace che ha concluso la contesa. E’ una giocatrice, che sa comprendere i momenti della partita e non necessariamente (a differenza che in passato) fa ricorso alla forza bruta: quando si affida ai pallonetti, dimostra una mano sempre più ‘educata’. Caterina, 8: al di là dei freddi numeri (11 punti e 9 attacchi vincenti), si rivela fondamentale con una serie di difese che esaltano la squadra. Sempre ficcante in battuta, apprezzabile anche quando si ritrova sporadicamente a dover palleggiare in fase di contrattacco. ...

Super Italia, nel palazzetto di Ankara dove le padrone di casa della Turchia aspettavano Egonu & C. Nella semifinale di Nations League la superiorità delle azzurre non è stato mai veramente in ...L' Italia domina la Turchia nella semifinale dellaNations League 2022 e raggiunge il Brasile nell'ultimo atto. Una partita vinta in tre set ...IN TV IL TABELLONE DELLE FINALI VNL2022, ...Con un netto 3-0 (parziali di 25-18, 28-26, 25-22) l'Italvolley femminile batte le padrone di casa della Turchia e si qualifica per la prima volta nella storia della competizione alla finale della Nat ...Nella semifinale della Volley Nations League l'Italia conquista l'accesso all'atto conclusivo della manifestazione battendo la Turchia.