Explosive game The Legend of Neverland lands in Europe and the United States with over 2 million reservations

Explosive game
- BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 Chinese manufacturers MMO games are developing rapidly ...

Explosive game "The Legend of Neverland" lands in Europe and the United States with over 2 million reservations

BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 2022 Chinese manufacturers MMO games are developing rapidly overseas, and the Explosive MMORPG "The Legend of Neverland" by Ark games, a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech, continues to expand to the European and American markets after achieving excellent results in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. "The Legend of Neverland" officially opened pre-registration in more than 160 countries in Europe and the United States at the end of April, and the dual-platform reservation volume reached 1 million on June 20. The product got the recommended position in the whole region of Google Play platform, and as of now, the reservation ...
Explosive game "The Legend of Neverland" lands in Europe and the United States with over 2 million reservations

BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 Chinese manufacturers MMO games are developing rapidly overseas, and the explosive MMORPG "The Legend of Neverland" by Ark Games, a subsidiary of Kunlun ...

