Explosive game "The Legend of Neverland" lands in Europe and the United States with over 2 million reservations

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) - BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/2022 Chinese manufacturers MMOs are developing rapidlyseas, and theMMORPG "Theof" by Arks, a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech, continues to expand to thean and American markets after achieving excellent results in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. "Theof" officially opened pre-registration in more than 160 countries inand theat the end of April, and the dual-platform reservation volume reached 1on June 20. The product got the recommended position in the whole region of Google Play platform, and as of now, the reservation ...